Cancer: You may face a setback today as a health issue prevents you from attending an important task. However, stay rational and use your reasoning to move forward. Unexpected bills could put additional pressure on your finances, so plan carefully. With a bit of charm and intelligence, you can persuade others to support your ideas. A personal relationship might be strained due to differing opinions, so take the time to reflect on your weaknesses and work on self-improvement. You may feel upset by a small lie from your spouse but try not to let it affect your mood. Later in the day, you could enjoy a fun time with friends, but make sure not to ignore your health. Tip: Wearing a bangle made of bronze or brass can help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm