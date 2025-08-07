Cancer: Stay alert today—someone might try to blame you for something you didn’t do. Stress and tension may increase, so take care of your mental well-being. It’s a good idea to put your extra money into a safe investment that can support you in the future. Domestic matters may leave you feeling disturbed or upset. You’ll find emotional comfort in the presence of your partner. The day may bring positive developments in business or education for some. An uninvited visit from a relative could take up your time, as you’ll need to attend to them. Also, avoid letting doubts about your partner’s sincerity creep in—they could harm the peace of your married life in the days ahead. Remedy: Include milk and curd in your diet to enjoy better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.