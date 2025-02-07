Cancer: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remember that the right actions and positive thoughts today will bring much-needed relief. Be mindful of your finances—save wisely and spend carefully to avoid regrets in the future. You may get a chance to attend social gatherings where you'll connect with influential people. Your partner may have certain expectations from you today, but if you're unable to fulfill them, it could lead to disappointment. You will be full of creative ideas, and your chosen activities could bring unexpected rewards. Your spouse will display their most caring and loving side today. Ensure you have complete knowledge of any task you delegate to others. Remedy: Donate a flag or banner at a religious place for good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6.25 pm to 8.15 pm.