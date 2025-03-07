Cancer: Motivate yourself to embrace optimism—it boosts confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negativity like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Have a thoughtful discussion with your spouse about finances and future wealth planning. Work pressures may occupy your mind, leaving little time for loved ones. Stay alert, as someone might try to flirt with you. Seek guidance from a spiritual leader or elder if needed. If your spouse is in a bad mood, the best approach is to stay silent and avoid unnecessary conflicts. You might focus on self-care today, as enhancing your personality plays a key role in self-improvement. Remedy: Recite Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha 11 times in the morning and evening for a blissful family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.