Cancer: Don't take your life for granted; taking care of it is the true commitment. Businesspeople and traders with international connections might face financial losses today, so proceed with caution. A friend may approach you for advice on personal matters—be there for them. However, falling in love today might not be ideal for you. If you're thinking about applying for a job abroad, today seems to be a fortunate day. You’ll want to spend time with your partner, but important work might prevent you from doing so. A past issue could resurface during a lighthearted conversation, eventually leading to an argument. Remedy: Honoring and providing meals to saints will benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.