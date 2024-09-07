Cancer: Sharing happiness with others can significantly boost your health. New opportunities to make money will be promising. Before making changes to your home, ensure you have the approval of those involved. Romance may not go as planned today, and even thoughtful gifts might not have the desired effect. However, your magnetic and outgoing personality will win hearts. You might see a tougher side of your spouse today, which could leave you feeling a bit uneasy. After a long time, you'll finally get the rest you need, leaving you relaxed and rejuvenated. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman to maintain happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.