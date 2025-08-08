Cancer: Letting go of the past is the key to lifting your emotional mood today. Holding on to old memories may keep you stuck in a sentimental state. If you've been trying to secure a loan for some time, today could finally bring success—luck is on your side. Children will demand your attention but will also fill your day with joy. Don’t let worries weigh you down—like ice, your troubles will slowly melt away. You may plan to declutter and organize your home, but a busy schedule might not allow you the time. Be cautious of interference from outsiders, as it could create tension in your married life. Your presence may be important to your family today, so try to spend quality time at home. Remedy: For a healthier and more balanced life, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.