Capricorn: Excessive travel may leave you feeling overwhelmed today, so try to pace yourself. Financially, the stars aren’t in your favour—be cautious with your money and avoid unnecessary spending. Spend some light-hearted moments with friends and family to uplift your mood. Avoid displaying your affection publicly in every situation, as it might backfire and strain your relationship. Be careful in partnership ventures—they may bring more complications than rewards. You might feel frustrated for letting someone take undue advantage of your trust. There’s a chance you’ll get so engrossed in watching a movie or series that you’ll forget about pending tasks. However, the day ends on a warm note, giving you quality time with your spouse after a long while. Remedy: Chant ‘ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः’ (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) 11 times for peace and protection.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.