Capricorn: Cultivate a peaceful mindset to eliminate hatred, as it is more harmful than love and can negatively affect your health. Remember, negativity often spreads faster than goodness. If you've been facing financial struggles, today might bring unexpected money, solving several of your problems in an instant. Your parents' advice will be invaluable in your decision-making process. Avoid unnecessary doubt and suspicion, as they can damage relationships. If something is bothering you, talk it through with your partner to find a resolution. Your quick thinking and ability to tackle problems will earn you recognition. While an outside influence might try to cause trouble between you and your partner, you both will handle it. You’ll also realize that true friends always stand by your side. Remedy: Feeding spinach to cows will greatly improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 am to 5 pm.