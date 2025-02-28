Capricorn: Lean on your family for support to ease your tension, and accept their help with gratitude. Avoid suppressing your emotions—sharing your worries regularly can provide relief. Investing in antiques and jewelry may bring financial growth and prosperity. A family gathering could introduce you to new friends, but choose them wisely, as true friendships are invaluable. Your partner may seek a deeper commitment—be mindful not to make promises you cannot keep. Your sense of humor will be one of your greatest strengths. Today, you’ll have plenty of moments to cherish the joys of married life. Enjoy some peaceful time gazing at the open sky, embracing the serenity of the moment. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.