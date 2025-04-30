Capricorn: Recognise the emotions that drive you. Let go of negative feelings like fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they only push away what you want. Make the most of what you already have before rushing to buy more. Be cautious of people who make promises they can’t keep—don’t waste time on empty talk. Brighten your partner's day with a warm smile. Everything at work will go smoothly today. In your free time, you’ll finally tackle tasks you’ve been planning but never got around to. Your marriage will feel especially strong today. Remedy: For family harmony, turn on a white-light zero-watt bulb in the Northwest direction.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.