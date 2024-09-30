Capricorn: Long-buried issues may arise today, causing mental stress. Poor planning could lead to a shortage of funds, so be mindful of your financial decisions. Avoid people who may tempt you into bad habits. Love will feel especially deep and meaningful today, bringing you joy. At work, new challenges may emerge, especially if you don't handle situations with tact. Try to view things clearly and avoid overthinking, or you may waste your free time dwelling on unnecessary concerns. Marriage comes with many blessings, and you’re likely to experience them all today. Remedy: To boost your income, consider placing a Chandra Yantra in your home’s place of worship.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.