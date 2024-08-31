Capricorn: Today, you'll feel relaxed and in the right mood to enjoy yourself. Investment opportunities are promising, but be sure to seek proper advice. It’s a great day to engage in activities with younger people. However, you may experience some emotional turbulence in your love life. It’s a good day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. After a period of misunderstandings, you’ll find your spouse’s love and support this evening. You might feel the urge to leave the house without informing anyone due to internal conflicts, and resolving these issues may prove challenging. Remedy: To ensure a blessed day, seek the blessings of your sister or aunts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: After 3.15 pm.