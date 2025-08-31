Capricorn: Engage in sports or outdoor activities today for both fun and refreshment. Avoid making investments in land or property, as such decisions could turn unfavourable. Your cheerful and energetic nature will spread happiness to those around you. Express your feelings to your partner without delay, as waiting until tomorrow may be too late. Positive changes at work are likely, making this one of the best days to plan for a prosperous future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening may disrupt your schedule. Married life promises warmth, with a pleasant dinner and restful sleep awaiting you. Remedy: To strengthen your financial condition, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Ruby Red.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.