Capricorn: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting you. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it's wise to repay it today—delaying could lead to serious consequences, even legal action. A gift from a relative living abroad will bring joy. Love will feel deeply fulfilling today, as your heart and senses fully experience its magic. Your efforts at work will be recognized and appreciated. In your free time, visiting a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful religious place can help you avoid unnecessary stress or conflicts. Today, you’ll truly feel the joy of being with your soulmate—your spouse will make you feel loved and complete. Remedy: For better financial well-being, drink milk mixed with turmeric.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time 4 pm to 5 pm.