Capricorn: Those planning an outing are in for sheer pleasure and enjoyment today. You may need to spend money on repairing a faulty electronic item, but overall, the day will prove beneficial. However, be cautious—someone you trust may disappoint you. Romance will bloom as you share a candlelight meal with your beloved. A spiritual leader or elder may offer valuable guidance that helps you in the days ahead. With your spouse, you are likely to have a deeply soulful and romantic conversation, strengthening your emotional bond. Remember, expressing your joy openly can spread happiness to those around you. Remedy: Worship a picture or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to ensure stable economic conditions.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.