Capricorn: A friend may challenge your tolerance and open-mindedness today. Stay true to your values and approach every decision with reason and clarity. While lending money is rarely easy, helping someone in genuine need will bring you a sense of relief and satisfaction. Changes at home might stir deep emotions, but you’ll find the right words to express your feelings to those who truly matter. You may playfully tease your partner by stretching out a conversation. Be cautious and use sound judgment before committing to any expensive venture. Travel plans, if any, could be delayed due to unexpected shifts in your schedule. Your spouse might be preoccupied today, leaving you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: To foster harmony in family relationships, consider gifting yellow or saffron-colored clothes to a teacher, guru, or a spiritually inclined person.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4 pm.