Capricorn: Engaging in a physical activity today will not only boost your fitness but also lift your spirits. Investing in spiritual or religious causes could bring you a deep sense of peace and inner balance. Make time for the joy and innocence of children today—even if it means adjusting your schedule. Their presence will refresh your heart. On the romantic front, your efforts may not yield the desired response, so it's best to keep things light and patient. Despite your busy routine, you’ll find moments just for yourself—perfect for indulging in hobbies or simple pleasures. Your spouse may momentarily question your loyalty due to your packed day, but by evening, understanding and affection will bring warmth back into your relationship. Lending a hand to a friend today will leave you feeling fulfilled and appreciated. Remedy: Strengthen your bond of love by offering Prasad at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.