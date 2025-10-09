Capricorn: Don’t let anyone tell you it’s too late to learn — your sharp and active mind will help you grasp new things with ease. Today is a good day to discuss financial matters with your family. Their advice on investments and savings could prove invaluable in strengthening your financial position. An invitation to your child’s award function will bring immense joy, as you witness them living up to your expectations and perhaps seeing a cherished dream come true. On the personal front, you may need to come to terms with certain realities, even if it means letting go of a beloved. At work, focus on your methods and approach to ensure positive results; otherwise, you risk creating an unfavorable impression in your boss’s eyes. Small changes to your appearance could enhance your confidence and attract potential partners. Romance will brighten your day, though minor health concerns may require attention. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to propitiate Lord Vishnu and mitigate the malefic effects of planet Mercury. This practice will support your financial growth and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.