Capricorn: Your wife may brighten your spirits today. Financial gains are likely this evening, as any money you previously lent is likely to be returned promptly. Work with your spouse to tackle any pending household tasks. Love is always a soulful experience, and you'll feel that deeply today. At work, you’ll receive love and support from everyone around you. While you may plan to indulge in a favorite hobby during your free time, an unexpected guest might disrupt those plans. Your spouse is eager to surprise you with a loving gesture—be sure to reciprocate. Remedy: To ensure a peaceful family life, offer yellow flowers to your deity every day.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.