Capricorn: The support of influential people today will give a strong boost to your confidence and morale. You may come to realize the true value of money and how unnecessary spending can impact your future goals. An invitation from friends promises a joyful and relaxing evening. Your partner may be more focused on expressing their own thoughts than listening to yours, which could leave you feeling a bit overlooked. Still, despite a heavy workload, you'll manage to stay energetic and productive—likely finishing tasks ahead of schedule. You often prioritize your family’s needs over your own, but today you'll finally find a moment to focus on yourself. Use it to explore a new hobby or simply unwind. You’ll feel especially grateful for the love and companionship in your marriage. Remedy: For peace and harmony in family life, consider donating barley equal to your body weight to a goshala (cow shelter).

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.