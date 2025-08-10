Capricorn: You will find relief from the long-standing tensions and strains of life, making this the perfect time to adopt a healthier lifestyle and keep stress at bay for good. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you good fortune. Avoid erratic behavior, especially with your spouse, as it may disturb the harmony at home. Express your feelings to your beloved today, as delaying it might make it too late tomorrow. Work opportunities may come your way through female acquaintances, and your competitive spirit will help you win any contest you take part in. Your life partner will make the day extra special with their affection and attention. Remedy: To strengthen love and affection within the family, donate Moon-related items such as rice, sugar, or milk to religious organizations and institutions.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.