Capricorn: Today, you'll have plenty of time for yourself, so consider going for a long walk to boost your health. You may feel inclined to invest in religious or spiritual activities, which could bring you a sense of mental peace and balance. Exciting news about a new family member's arrival might fill you with joy—celebrate this moment by hosting a party in anticipation. Your love life will feel extraordinary today. At work, it's best to adapt to the situation and stay quiet unless necessary, as speaking out of turn could cause trouble. Carry yourself with confidence, but make sure your actions are admirable. Your spouse will remind you today that marriages truly are made in heaven. Remedy: For great career progress, nail seven nails to your entrance door.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm.