Capricorn: Work pressure may cause some stress and tension today. However, new opportunities to earn money will look promising. It’s also a good day to reconnect and communicate with people you don’t often get to meet. Your relationship with your partner may face some strain due to interference from a third person. Don’t hesitate to share your opinion when asked—it will be valued and appreciated. Your spouse might be in a bad mood, which could lead to minor irritation. But a friend may step in and help you avoid a major problem today. Remedy: Recite mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva to strengthen your love life. Worshipping Lord Shiva can reduce the negative effects of Mars and bring peace and harmony.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.