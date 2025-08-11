Capricorn: Past mistakes may resurface today, causing frustration and confusion, leaving you uncertain about your next move. Don’t hesitate to seek guidance from others. Financial caution is essential—overspending, misplacing your wallet, or losses due to carelessness are possible. On a brighter note, news of inheriting ancestral property could bring joy to the entire family. Stay alert, as someone may attempt to damage your reputation. Success will be within reach if you make key changes gradually and thoughtfully. Consider small improvements to your appearance—they could boost your confidence and attract new admirers. However, your spouse’s neglect of your daily needs might leave you feeling upset. Remedy: For better health, keep a container filled with milk beside your bed at night, and pour it at the base of the nearest tree the following morning.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.