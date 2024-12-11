Capricorn: It’s advisable to avoid coffee, especially for heart patients. Today, you are likely to receive financial benefits from your mother’s side of the family. Your maternal uncle or grandfather might lend you a helping hand. You will forget your worries and enjoy quality time with your family. You'll be in a romantic mood, and opportunities for love will come your way. All the hard work you’ve put into your job will start to pay off today. However, your partner may want to spend more time with you, but you might not be able to meet their expectations, which could lead to frustration. Today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life despite this minor issue. Remedy: Offer a green chilli to a parrot for positive results.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.