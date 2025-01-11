Capricorn: A friend may introduce you to someone special who will leave a lasting impact on your thoughts. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring positivity and good fortune. The cheerful and lively attitude of your family members will create a pleasant atmosphere at home. However, tread carefully, as your spouse may be in a sensitive mood. In your free time, you’ll finally tackle tasks you’ve long planned but never had the chance to complete. Be prepared, as your spouse’s relatives might create some tension in your marital harmony. If your advice goes unheeded, remain calm—take time to understand the situation and respond thoughtfully. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, have crystal sugar (mishri) with water to foster sweetness in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.