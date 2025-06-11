Capricorn: You may feel a bit insecure or disoriented today, which could lead to lightheadedness—take care of your health. On the brighter side, it's a high-energy day with chances of unexpected gains. Make time to visit friends who may need your support. Love is in the air—everything around you will feel more vibrant and beautiful because you’re filled with romantic feelings. Retailers and wholesalers can expect a profitable day. You may enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will strengthen your bond. When it comes to your married life, things are likely to turn in your favour in a pleasant and surprising way. Remedy: Support and care for people with leprosy and help those who are hearing or speech impaired to maintain good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.