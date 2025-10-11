Capricorn: Outings, parties, and joyful gatherings will lift your spirits and keep you in a cheerful mood today. Any investments made now are likely to bring financial growth and long-term security. However, be mindful of your spending habits — an extravagant lifestyle or frequent late nights could create tension at home. In matters of the heart, you’ll feel the deep and soulful essence of love, making the day emotionally fulfilling. Focus on completing your work on time, as someone at home eagerly awaits your presence and care. Expect an evening filled with delicious food and romantic moments, making it truly memorable. Remember, while others may offer advice, only you can find the most reliable solution to your life’s challenges. Trust your inner wisdom. Remedy: De-clutter your home by discarding old clothes, newspapers, and unused items to invite happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.