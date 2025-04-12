Capricorn: Stay alert today, as someone may try to shift blame onto you—don’t let your guard down. Stress and tension may rise, so it’s important to stay calm and composed. Financially, money may come and go quickly, but your fortunate stars will help keep things stable overall. Family dynamics might feel more complicated than usual. There could be disagreements or heated conversations at home, so it's best to approach such moments with patience and self-control. Avoid unnecessary suspicion in your romantic relationship—trust is key. A business trip or work-related travel may not yield instant results but will benefit you in the long run. Today, you may experience the pure joy and contentment that marriage can bring. The stars also hint at a nearby getaway—a refreshing, fun trip with loved ones that will lift your spirits. Remedy: Wearing red more often can bring positive energy and support better health.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.