Capricorn: Tension at home may make you feel angry, and suppressing it could lead to physical discomfort. The best way to relieve this is through physical activity. It’s wise to step away from frustrating situations. Be cautious about getting involved in questionable financial deals, and avoid letting friends take advantage of your generosity. You will attract attention and be popular, especially among the opposite sex. Any new business partnership today has great potential. Realizing the preciousness of time, you may feel the need to spend some time alone, which will be beneficial for you. It’s also a good day to appreciate the positive aspects of your marriage. Remedy: Nailing the four corners of your bed with copper nails is considered auspicious for your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.