Capricorn: A cheerful, laughter-filled day awaits you, with most things unfolding just the way you hope. Financial matters look promising—you may find it easy to raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for new ventures. It’s also a productive day for domestic affairs and clearing up unfinished household tasks. However, love life may feel a bit tangled and emotionally complex. Engage in creative pursuits to uplift your mood and energy. Avoid indulging in alcohol or cigarettes, as they could consume your time and affect your productivity. Be mindful and gentle with your partner, as minor injuries or discomfort could arise during moments of intimacy. Remedy: Wear a silver chain around your neck to enhance success in business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.