Capricorn: Your short temper might lead to additional trouble today, so be cautious. However, your plan to save money will likely succeed, and you’ll manage to set aside a good amount. Your thirst for knowledge may also help you form new friendships. The challenges in your personal life might cause stress for your spouse. A new partnership at work looks promising. Remember to make time for friends and social connections, as isolating yourself won’t bring any help when needed. Your spouse’s behavior may negatively affect your professional relationships today. Remedy: Donating a flag or banner to a religious place will promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Auspicious Time; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m