Capricorn: Begin your day with yoga and meditation—this will boost your well-being and keep your energy steady throughout the day. The arrival of money may ease many of your financial worries, while an important message could bring happiness to the whole family. Love may surprise you today, making the impossible seem within reach. Avoid repeating patterns or habits that no longer serve a purpose, as they only waste your time. Your spouse will feel like a true blessing, reminding you of the angelic support in your life. Reading the autobiography of an inspiring personality may strengthen your thoughts and sharpen your goals. Remedy: Help a disabled person to experience the divine presence of God.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.