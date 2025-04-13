Capricorn: Elders should give special attention to their health today—gentle care can go a long way. Financially, speculation may prove beneficial, bringing in some gains. When it comes to personal relationships, it’s best to avoid sensitive topics that could cause unnecessary tension. You may plan a lovely outing with your partner, but an unexpected work commitment could get in the way, potentially leading to a disagreement. Handle it with understanding, and things will soon smooth over. On the bright side, your partners and associates will be receptive to your fresh ideas and supportive of your plans. After work, immerse yourself in a favorite hobby or pastime—it will help you unwind and find joy. As the day closes, your spouse may surprise you with a heartfelt gesture that fills your heart with warmth. Remedy: For continued good health, wash a copper or silver item with milk and rice, bury it in the ground, and pour the remaining milk and rice at the base of a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.