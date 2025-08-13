Capricorn: Let go of your stubbornness for the sake of your happiness—it’s a waste of time and energy. Avoid unnecessary spending today, or you may face a shortage of funds. Your sharp wit will make you stand out at social gatherings. Offer encouragement to someone striving for success in love. Your inner strength will help you excel at work, making the day productive and positive. Before starting any new task or project, seek advice from experienced people in that field—their guidance could be invaluable. After a challenging phase in your married life, you’ll finally see brighter days. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.