Capricorn: Meditation and yoga will bring both spiritual clarity and physical well-being today. Be cautious and precise while managing financial matters and commitments. An unexpected visit from friends or relatives may turn your evening into a joyful gathering. Emotionally, however, you might struggle to express your true feelings to your beloved—be patient with yourself. Recognition is on the cards as the help you offered to someone earlier finally earns you appreciation and gratitude. At work, your spouse’s behavior may unintentionally create tension—handle it with care and understanding. After a long and demanding week, treat yourself—you've earned it! Including your friends in the celebration will make it even more enjoyable. Remedy: For financial prosperity, prepare kheer (a sweet dish made from milk, rice, and sugar) and distribute it among young girls.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm.