Capricorn: Your health will be in excellent condition today. However, there may be a continuous outflow of money, making it challenging to save. Engage in activities involving youngsters, as it will uplift your spirits. You may feel the urge to share your struggles with your partner, but their focus on their own challenges might leave you feeling upset. At work, your previous efforts could receive recognition, and a promotion might be on the horizon. Businesspeople can benefit from valuable advice from experienced individuals on expanding their ventures. Today, you’ll feel nostalgic and inclined to indulge in activities you enjoyed during childhood. Although you might feel neglected by your spouse, by the end of the day, you'll realize they were preoccupied with making special arrangements just for you. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to appease Lord Vishnu and minimize Mercury's malefic effects. This will support your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.