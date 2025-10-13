Capricorn: Meditation and self-reflection offer benefits today. Some unemployed people may find good job opportunities. Eligible singles may receive marriage proposals. Secret affairs could jeopardize your reputation. Creative professionals may face challenges, making you value steady jobs more. Taking time for yourself will bring positive changes. Watch over your spouse’s health.

Remedy: Flow whole turmeric in running water to resolve love life barriers.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.