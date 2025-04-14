Capricorn: Avoid wasting energy on unnecessary arguments. Remember, you never gain anything from arguing—it only leads to losses. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. It’s a good time to consider a matrimonial alliance. However, your relationship with your partner may become tense over small issues today. Taking bold steps and making confident decisions will lead to positive results. Shopping and other activities will keep you busy throughout the day. Be aware that your partner may not show as much care for your family as they do for their own during times of need. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls to bring positive energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:20 pm to 4:20 pm.