Capricorn: Prioritize rest today to restore your energy—remember, a tired body can cloud your mind. Recognize your true potential; your strength lies not in physical power but in your determination. Be cautious when evaluating investment opportunities today—take a closer look before committing. This is also an ideal time to plan for your children's future, ensuring their well-being and success. If you're heading out for a special outing with your partner, pay attention to your attire—dressing thoughtfully can help avoid unnecessary tension with your loved one. Later in the evening, you may feel the urge to step outside for some fresh air—a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park may help clear your mind. Remember, a strong marriage isn’t just about sharing a home—it thrives when you dedicate meaningful time to your partner. Take care of your well-being, as sudden health concerns may leave you feeling stressed. Remedy: To attract financial growth, focus on letting go of negative emotions such as envy and jealousy.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Asupicious Time: 3 pm to 4.45 pm.