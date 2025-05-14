Capricorn: You’re likely to spend time playing sports or doing physical activities to keep up your energy and fitness. Avoid making any long-term investments today. Instead, consider going out and enjoying some quality time with a close friend. It’s a good time to let go of any dominating behaviour within the family. Try to work together and support each other through life’s ups and downs. This positive change in your attitude will bring happiness to your loved ones. If you're planning to express your feelings to someone, you may feel a sense of relief and joy after doing so. Today, all eyes may be on you, and success is within your grasp. This could be one of your best days, especially for planning a brighter future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening might disrupt your plans. On a positive note, your spouse will give you the time and attention you’ve been needing, and you’ll have a heart-to-heart conversation. Remedy: Reading the Durga Saptashati will bring peace and happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.