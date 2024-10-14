Capricorn: Fear may dampen your happiness, but it’s important to remember that fear stems from our own thoughts and imagination. It stifles spontaneity, drains joy, and hampers productivity—so it’s best to confront it early before it takes hold. You may have a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters today, but your calm and composed approach will help resolve it smoothly. Some changes at home might stir deep emotions, but you’ll successfully express your feelings to those who matter most. Seeking personal advice can help strengthen your relationships further. Traders should be cautious, as misleading advice from a close friend could cause trouble. If you're working, stay vigilant at the workplace to avoid setbacks. Meanwhile, charity and social work will appeal to you today, and your efforts could make a meaningful impact. Though jokes about marriage are common on social media, today you’ll have a heartfelt moment that reveals the deeper beauty of your marital bond. Remedy: For better health and well-being, pour milk on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak made from its wet soil on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.