Capricorn: A promising day awaits, bringing relief from a prolonged illness. Be cautious with your finances—avoid lending money to relatives who still owe you from before. Some people may overpromise and underdeliver; it’s best to let go of such empty talkers. Sweet moments with your beloved—perhaps even sharing candyfloss and toffees—are on the cards. Make the most of your free time by stepping away from the crowd and indulging in activities you truly enjoy; this will invite positive changes into your life. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today, so express your love openly to your partner. At work, you’ll be quick to offer support if a colleague’s health takes a sudden downturn. Remedy: For stronger financial gains, give up alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Also, avoid violent tendencies, harsh criticism, and dishonest behavior.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.