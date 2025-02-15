Capricorn: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will bring the results you desire. However, staying consistent in your efforts is key to maintaining this momentum. Financial transactions will occur throughout the day, and by the end of it, you’ll have managed to save a good amount. An evening social event will turn out to be even more enjoyable than expected. Let go of minor conflicts in your love life to maintain harmony. Housewives may find time to relax by watching a movie or scrolling through their phones. Your married life will be exceptionally joyful today—take a moment to express your love to your partner. A friend may shower you with genuine praise, brightening your day. Remedy: Donate stationery items like pens, notebooks, and pencils to underprivileged students to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.