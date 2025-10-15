Capricorn: Practice yoga and meditation for spiritual and physical well-being. An unexpected guest might arrive, but their presence could lead to financial gain. Your children may teach you valuable life lessons with their joyful innocence. Be authentic in love. Welcome positive changes at work. Take time for your favorite hobbies. An old friend could visit and remind you of cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: Eat foods with high liquid content for better health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM.