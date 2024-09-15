Capricorn: If you haven’t been getting enough rest, today you may feel particularly exhausted and in need of extra downtime. Financial gains are likely from your mother’s side, possibly with help from a maternal uncle or grandfather. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will lead you to form new friendships. While there may be disappointment in love, it won’t dampen your spirits. At work, the day will go in your favor, and your opinions will be valued—don’t hesitate to share them. However, your spouse might reveal a less pleasant side today. Remedy: Lovers can exchange crystal beads (sphatik) to maintain harmony and positivity in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.