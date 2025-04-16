Capricorn: Stay motivated and try to be more optimistic—it will boost your confidence and help you adapt better. At the same time, let go of negative emotions like fear, jealousy, hatred, and the urge for revenge. You may be involved in several money-related activities today, but by the end of the day, you’ll be able to save a good amount. A friend’s problems might leave you feeling concerned and a bit down. Your partner will feel like a true blessing today—cherish every moment with them. At work, you might discover that someone you saw as an enemy is actually looking out for you. If you're living away from home, you may choose to spend a peaceful evening in a park or a quiet spot after finishing your tasks. Love is in the air today—everything will seem more beautiful around you. Remedy: For greater happiness in the family, serve physically challenged individuals and offer them sesame-based sweets or snacks.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.