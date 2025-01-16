Capricorn: A lack of willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental stress. Instead of being idle, engage in activities that can boost your earning potential. Avoid being rigid with your family, as it could disrupt the peace at home. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it as memorable as possible. If you’ve been considering starting a new venture, take decisive action today, as the stars are in your favor. Don’t hesitate to pursue your desires. Some friends might visit your home today, bringing joy, but avoid indulging in harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes during this time. Your efforts to improve your marital life will yield results beyond your expectations. Remedy: Support and assist people with physical challenges to enhance your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.