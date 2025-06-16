Capricorn: Maintain a balanced diet and stay committed to your exercise routine to keep fit and energized. Today is a good opportunity to consult senior family members for practical advice on managing finances and savings—applying their guidance can lead to long-term benefits. A surprise visit from relatives or friends could make your evening delightful. However, an unexpected shift in your partner's mood may leave you emotionally unsettled. Positive changes at work are likely to bring you benefits and open new doors. You may find yourself with plenty of free time today—perfect for relaxing with your favorite shows or movies. Be prepared, though—your spouse may reveal a less pleasant side, testing your patience. Remedy: Add more jaggery and lentils to your daily meals to help strengthen love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.